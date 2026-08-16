Rodrigo Aguirre headshot

Rodrigo Aguirre News: Assists in loss to Atlas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 10:13am

Aguirre assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Atlas.

Aguirre served a ball that led to Juan Francisco Brunetta's goal as the visitors caught the opposing defense off guard in the 21st minute of this game, although it was not enough for them to avoid defeat. It has been far from a convincing start to the campaign for Tigres, but Aguirre has managed to achieve two goals and two assists across six matches played counting both league and Leagues Cup action. With the club taking its time to sign a new center-forward, the Uruguayan international remains the only nominal option in that position, so he's likely to retain high playing time in the short term.

Rodrigo Aguirre
Tigres UANL
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