Rodrigo Aguirre News: Available as substitute Saturday

Aguirre (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting with Mazatlan.

Aguirre had been training for some days but couldn't return to the match squad until the final regular-season week. His presence adds an alternative to Victor Davila up front for an attack that is limited by the absences of Henry Martin (Achilles), Brian Rodriguez (groin) and Patricio Salas (undisclosed). Aguirre has made just two league starts this year but scored twice over that span and took at least one shot in each of his last four appearances.