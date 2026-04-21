Rodrigo Aguirre News: Credited with assist
Aguirre assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Club Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.
Aguirre wasn't having his best performance, but a clever touch inside the box allowed him to assist Angel Correa's equalizer in stoppage time. The striker might return to the XI when Tigres take on Atlas on Wednesday.
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