Rodrigo Aguirre headshot

Rodrigo Aguirre News: Credited with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Aguirre assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Club Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Aguirre wasn't having his best performance, but a clever touch inside the box allowed him to assist Angel Correa's equalizer in stoppage time. The striker might return to the XI when Tigres take on Atlas on Wednesday.

Rodrigo Aguirre
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rodrigo Aguirre See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rodrigo Aguirre See More
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
21 days ago
2022 Liga MX Apertura Betting Odds, Picks, Predictions - Atlas Aiming for Three Straight
SOC
2022 Liga MX Apertura Betting Odds, Picks, Predictions - Atlas Aiming for Three Straight
Author Image
Marco Garcia
June 20, 2022