Aguirre will spend the rest of the season with the UANL side while being under contract for the next three years, making a striking arrival considering he once played for city rivals Rayados. The forward is expected to be a strong candidate to take the No. 9 spot over Andre-Pierre Gignac and Edgar Ivan Lopez, although he's still not guaranteed to start given that star player Angel Correa can also move from the wing to a central role on occasion. The Uruguayan international was somewhat unproductive during the final stretch of his time in his last club, but he finished with 15 goals and one assist in 51 league games (24 starts) with the Eagles.