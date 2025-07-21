Rodrigo Aguirre News: Plays full match Sunday

Aguirre (thigh) started and completed 90 minutes of play in Sunday's Campeon de Campeones loss to Toluca.

Aguirre made a fast recovery from the blow he suffered in the midweek meeting with Tijuana, where he opened his season scoring count. He has gained an edge over Victor Davila to lead the front line, but he's under pressure due to the arrival of new signing Jose Raul Zuniga and the eventual return of Henry Martin (Achilles).