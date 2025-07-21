Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Rodrigo Aguirre headshot

Rodrigo Aguirre News: Plays full match Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Aguirre (thigh) started and completed 90 minutes of play in Sunday's Campeon de Campeones loss to Toluca.

Aguirre made a fast recovery from the blow he suffered in the midweek meeting with Tijuana, where he opened his season scoring count. He has gained an edge over Victor Davila to lead the front line, but he's under pressure due to the arrival of new signing Jose Raul Zuniga and the eventual return of Henry Martin (Achilles).

Rodrigo Aguirre
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now