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Rodrigo Aguirre News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Aguirre scored a goal off two shots (one on target), delivered an assist, created two chances and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 4-1 win over Chivas.

Aguirre had a great first half as he assisted Juan Brunetta for the opener and then scored himself with a great header in the 42nd minute, which gave Tigres a 2-1 edge before halftime. The forward, who didn't either score or assist since November, will hope this is the start of better things to come ahead of the decisive stretch of the campaign.

Rodrigo Aguirre
Tigres UANL
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