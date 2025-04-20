Rodrigo Aguirre News: Scores off bench in victory
Aguirre scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-0 victory against Mazatlan.
Aguirre required little time on the pitch to make his presence felt, finishing off a play inside the box in the 75th minute against the Canoneros. The forward reappeared following a three-game absence due to muscular discomfort. Now, with three goals scored in the Clausura 2025 tournament, he's a direct competitor for Victor Davila's spot up front while Henry Martin (Achilles) continues to work on his fitness.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now