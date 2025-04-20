Rodrigo Aguirre News: Scores off bench in victory

Aguirre scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-0 victory against Mazatlan.

Aguirre required little time on the pitch to make his presence felt, finishing off a play inside the box in the 75th minute against the Canoneros. The forward reappeared following a three-game absence due to muscular discomfort. Now, with three goals scored in the Clausura 2025 tournament, he's a direct competitor for Victor Davila's spot up front while Henry Martin (Achilles) continues to work on his fitness.