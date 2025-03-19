Fantasy Soccer
Rodrigo Aguirre headshot

Rodrigo Aguirre News: Scores twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Aguirre scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Atlas.

Aguirre notched his first two goals of the Clausura as he scored in the 47th and 74th minute against Atlas. The forward started for the second consecutive match and had his best outing of the season. It is yet to be determined what his role will look like once Henry Martin returns to the squad.

Rodrigo Aguirre
América
