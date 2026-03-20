Rodrigo Bentancur Injury: Nearing return
Bentancur (hamstring) is closing in on a return, according to manager Igor Tudor.
Bentancur has been out for around two months now after hamstring surgery, but is now nearing a return to play, with the midfielder claimed to be edging closer to being an option. He will focus on recovery over the next week as the club takes a break for international play, potentially almost an option on the other side of the break. He started in 17 of his 20 appearances before the injury and will likely see a decent role once again when he is fit.
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