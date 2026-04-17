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Rodrigo Bentancur Injury: Option for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 6:40am

Bentancur (hamstring) is an option for Saturday's match against Brighton, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Bentancur was in team training yesterday and now appears to be an option again, cleared of an injury by his club. This is major news for the midfielder after a long layoff, last playing Jan. 7, a rough patch for the midfielder. He will now look to return to the starting role in the coming games, but he isn't guaranteed that role with a change of manager taking place twice since he last played, although he started in 17 of his 20 appearances ahead of his injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham Hotspur
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