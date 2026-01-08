Bentancur was forced off to end Wednesday's contest and is set for time on the sidelines in the next few weeks, starting with Saturday's match against Aston Villa. He will now head in for more testing as they determine the extent of the injury, a rough loss for the club as a regular starter goes down. The club will have to use all their resources as they games continue to come quick and the club remains full of injuries, with Joao Palhinha and Archie Gray as potential options to start in the defensive part of the midfield why Bentancur recovers.