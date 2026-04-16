Rodrigo Bentancur Injury: Spotted in team training
Bentancur (hamstring) was spotted in team training Thursday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Brighton, the club posted.
Bentancur has been sidelined since Jan. 7 with a hamstring injury, making his potential return a significant boost for Tottenham's midfield depth heading into the weekend. Coach Roberto De Zerbi had confirmed last week that the Uruguayan was working with the squad but not yet fully ready, and his presence in Thursday's team session suggests he has taken another step forward in his recovery. The club will make a final call on his availability before Saturday, with De Zerbi likely to ease him back carefully after such a lengthy three-month absence.
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