Rodrigo Bentancur headshot

Rodrigo Bentancur Injury: Trains, not option yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 6:56am

Bentancur (hamstring) has trained this week but is not an option for play yet, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi. "Bentancur is working with us, but not completely, but we are enough to fight, to play and to make points."

Bentancur is going to remain out for another week as he continues to inch closer to a return, as the midfielder was able to train again this week. This probably leaves him just a week or two from making his return to play, needing to up his fitness just a bit more before taking the field. He last played Jan. 7, so this will be a good boost to the club for some depth back in the midfield, ending a three-month-long absence.

Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham Hotspur
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