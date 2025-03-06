Rodrigo Bentancur News: Earns suspension

Bentancur will miss the second leg against AZ Alkmaar due to yellow card accumulation.

Bentancur was shown a yellow card during the first leg against AZ and will now spend a Europa League match on the sideline. Pape Sarr will likely be in line for the start in the March 13 reverse fixture. Bentancur will have no minute restrictions for Sunday's clash with Bournemouth with a full week to recover after that clash.