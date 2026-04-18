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Rodrigo Bentancur News: Starting during return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Bentancur (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Brighton.

Bentancur has been handed an immediate return to the starting lineup after being cleared from injury and taking part in team training, with new manager Roberto De Zerbi showing enough faith to slot him straight back in despite his lengthy absence since Jan. 7. The midfielder had been a regular starter prior to the setback, having started 17 of his 20 appearances, and his return is a significant boost after a difficult stretch.

Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham Hotspur
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