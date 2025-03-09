Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rodrigo Bentancur headshot

Rodrigo Bentancur News: Takes hard hit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Bentancur took a hard hit and was forced to sub out in the 61st minute during the 2-2 draw to Bournemouth.

Bentancur had to be taken off in the 61st minute Sunday following a hard hit against the cherries. He had featured in the last six PL matches in a row, totaling 10 interceptions and 16 clearances in that span. The midfielder will be re-evaluated ahead of the trip to Fulham on Sunday.

Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now