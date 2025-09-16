Bogarin had made two straight starts as a central attacking midfielder prior to facing his first absence of the season. The good sign is that he didn't have an injury and could be back immediately if he didn't suffer any physical consequences. He'll look to gain a spot in future lineups at the expense of either Jhojan Julio or Lucas Rodriguez. That would give Bogarin a chance to produce in the opposing half, although he has scored only one goal in the Apertura campaign and his value has come more often from defensive actions.