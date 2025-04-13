Rodrigo Bogarin News: Average outing in victory

Bogarin registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Santos.

Bogarin did a bit of everything as part of a team that worked hard without possession of the ball in this game. The versatile man, who started the campaign playing as a forward, has been pushed back to the holding midfield zone, where he has found consistency over the last few matches. He could be a source of passes and tackles if he continues to feature in a central role in Federico Lertora's (calf) absence.