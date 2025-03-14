Rodrigo Bogarin News: Redords goal, red card Friday

Bogarin scored a goal but was sent off during Friday's meeting with Mazatlan.

Bogarin found the back of the net through a distance shot in the 23rd minute. However, he racked up a pair of yellow cards and left his team with 10 men during the second half of the match. He's now forced to serve a one-game ban, missing the upcoming visit to Necaxa. His place in the initial lineup could be taken by Kevin Rafael Escamilla or Eduardo Armenta, though Pablo Barrera could also be an option depending on the formation. The next chance for Bogarin to play will come April 4 at Leon.