Rodrigo De Paul Injury: Injures thigh
De Paul is out for the time being due to a muscle injury in his thigh, according to his club.
De Paul has suffered an injury and is heading to the sidelines, with the midfielder picking up discomfort against Barcelona that has been diagnosed as a muscle injury. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change while he is out. Conor Gallagher is a possible replacement in the middle of the pitch while De Paul is out.
