Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rodrigo De Paul headshot

Rodrigo De Paul Injury: Injures thigh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

De Paul is out for the time being due to a muscle injury in his thigh, according to his club.

De Paul has suffered an injury and is heading to the sidelines, with the midfielder picking up discomfort against Barcelona that has been diagnosed as a muscle injury. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change while he is out. Conor Gallagher is a possible replacement in the middle of the pitch while De Paul is out.

Rodrigo De Paul
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now