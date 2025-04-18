Rodrigo De Paul Injury: Likely against Las Palmas

De Paul (thigh) has been training fully on Friday and is likely to be available for Saturday's clash against Las Palmas, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal for Marca.

De Paul resumed team training on Friday and will likely be available for Saturday's game against Las Palmas. That said, he missed the last two games due to a thigh injury and it is uncertain whether he will start, with captain Koke likely replacing him in the XI in case he is not deemed fit enough.