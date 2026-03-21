Rodrigo De Paul Injury: Not training Saturday

De Paul (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training Saturday and is therefore a doubt for Sunday's clash against New York City FC, according to Franco Panizo from MiamiTotalFutbol.

De Paul returned for the midweek clash against Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup after being rested for Saturday's MLS matchup against Charlotte, but the midfielder was absent again from team training Saturday and is now a doubt for Sunday's meeting with NYCFC. The Argentinian may still need his workload managed with international duty for Argentina coming up next week. If he ends up sitting out Sunday's clash, David Ruiz could be in line to get another start in midfield.