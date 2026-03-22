Rodrigo De Paul Injury: Set for sidelines
De Paul is out for the time being due to a leg injury, according to the MLS injury report.
De Paul was not training Saturday and was initially doubtful, but has officially been ruled out and won't play for the time being. He will have some time to recover with the international break after this match. This will count as a second straight match missed, with David Ruiz, David Ayala and Yannick Bright all options to start in the midfield while he is out.
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