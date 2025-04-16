Rodrigo De Paul Injury: Trains partially

De Paul (thigh) trained partially Wednesday, according to Chema Source of Mundo Deportivo.

De Pual is seeing a positive boost this week after he dealt with a thigh injury that kept him out of their last contest, as he trained individually for the first half of the session before joining the group for the second half Wednesday. This leaves him in a decent spot for Saturday's match. That said, he should be close, likely a late call to face Las Palmas.