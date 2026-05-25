Rodrigo De Paul News: Adds late insurance goal
De Paul scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal) during Sunday's 6-4 win over Philadelphia.
De Paul found the back of the net in the 93rd minute scoring Miami's final goal while firing the second most shots on the team. The goal was the first since May 9th for the midfielder as he's combined for two goal involvements, five shots, eight chances created and six crosses over his last three starts.
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