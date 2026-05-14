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Rodrigo De Paul News: Assists in blistering attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

De Paul assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 5-3 victory versus FC Cincinnati.

De Paul added an assist during Wednesday's clash, getting in on the offensive fun as the two sides combined for eight goals during the clash. It was a stellar performance from both attacking units, and De Paul was no different. He didn't get forward too frequently, but he was dangerous when he did, sending in four total crosses.

Rodrigo De Paul
Inter Miami CF
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