Rodrigo De Paul News: Assists in two straight
De Paul had an assist with his lone chance created during Saturday's 3-2 win over Colorado.
De Paul set up Lionel Messi in the 79th minute assisting the game winning goal for Miami. The midfielder has assists in two straight matches while combining for three shots, nine chances created and 13 crosses over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rodrigo De Paul See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rodrigo De Paul See More