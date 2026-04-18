Rodrigo De Paul headshot

Rodrigo De Paul News: Assists in two straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

De Paul had an assist with his lone chance created during Saturday's 3-2 win over Colorado.

De Paul set up Lionel Messi in the 79th minute assisting the game winning goal for Miami. The midfielder has assists in two straight matches while combining for three shots, nine chances created and 13 crosses over his last three appearances.

Rodrigo De Paul
Inter Miami CF
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