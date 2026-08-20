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Rodrigo De Paul News: Available going forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 1:19pm

De Paul is no longer suspended, so he could feature in upcoming MLS weeks.

De Paul is likely to bounce back into a midfield slot in Miami's lineup for the next few games, featuring alongside Casemiro and Telasco Jose Segovia at least until Yannick Bright returns from his ban after the weekend's clash with Toronto. The experienced midfielder logged 90 minutes in each of his previous two league matches and was also active over three Leagues Cup starts. Considering those last five games, he has scored one goal, but he's usually valuable for his creativity, having generated multiple scoring chances in four of those outings.

Rodrigo De Paul
Inter Miami CF
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