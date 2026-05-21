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Rodrigo De Paul News: Creates five chances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

De Paul generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

De Paul led Miami with a season-high five chances created to help them earn three points at home. The midfielder took two of their eight corner kicks. He also received his fourth yellow card in 12 starts.

Rodrigo De Paul
Inter Miami CF
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