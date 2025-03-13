Rodrigo De Paul News: Creates four chances Wednesday

De Paul had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout loss against Real Madrid.

De Paul was excellent in Wednesday's match as he tied a season high with four chances created and set a season high with six crosses. Although he was not credited for an assist because his cross was deflected, he also set up Conor Gallagher's goal in 1st minute. On the defensive end he won two tackles, intercepted one pass and won four duels before he was subbed off at the end of the second half for Nahuel Molina.