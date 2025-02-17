Rodrigo De Paul News: Creates three chances in draw

De Paul created three chances, sent in two inaccurate crosses, suffered six fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

De Paul bounced back from his quiet performance on the previous outing and displaying his playmaking chops, creating more chances than anyone and forcing the opposition to use a bunch of fouls to stop him. The midfielder is no longer the fantasy stud he was when playing as a number 10 in Italy, but his increased versatility allows him to provide nice numbers across the board in either side of the ball.