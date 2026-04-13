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Rodrigo De Paul News: Delivers one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

De Paul assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus New York Red Bulls.

De Paul delivered a strong midfield performance in Saturday's 2-2 draw against New York Red Bulls, providing the assist on Mateo Silvetti's equalizer with a precise cross just before halftime. The midfielder dictated tempo and remained involved in build up play, recording his season high five key passes and nine crosses, including five corners. The Argentine has been a consistent presence in midfield over his last three appearances, recording nine key passes, 15 crosses and seven shots.

Rodrigo De Paul
Inter Miami CF
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