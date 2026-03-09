Rodrigo De Paul News: Opens scoring in victory

De Paul scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus D.C. United.

De Paul's curled shot into the far corner opened the scoring Saturday and helped propel Inter Miami to a 2-1 road victory over D.C. United. The veteran midfielder led the Miami attacking effort with four shot attempts (two on goal). In three appearances (three starts) to begin the 2026 season, De Paul has supplied at least one accurate cross, created one chance and played the full 90 minutes in each appearance.