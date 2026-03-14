Rodrigo De Paul News: Out due to rest

De Paul won't play in Saturday's game versus Charlotte as the coaching staff wants to manage his workload prior to the return leg of the CONCACAF clash with Nashville, Lizzy Becherano of ESPN reports.

De Paul was not even called up for the weekend contest so that he can be in top shape for a more important knockout game in the continental tournament. The central midfielder would normally be a major contributor of passes and playmaking numbers and should regain a significant role from either David Ruiz or David Ayala after Saturday's match.