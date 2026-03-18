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Rodrigo De Paul News: Reappears in CCC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

De Paul (rest) returned to action during the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup meeting with Nashville.

De Paul excelled in terms of passes and ground duels after bouncing back to the starting XI versus Nashville. As expected, he was chosen over David Ruiz and David Ayala in a central midfield position. With Miami knocked out of the CONCACAF tournament, De Paul will focus on MLS action going forward, aiming to improve on his tallies of six shots (three on goal), nine crosses (four accurate), four chances created and one goal across three starts this season.

Rodrigo De Paul
Inter Miami CF
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