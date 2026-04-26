Rodrigo De Paul headshot

Rodrigo De Paul News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

De Paul registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New England Revolution.

De Paul delivered the most crosses in the match and created five chances while also winning two duels. Despite a strong all-round display, he was unable to extend his three-game goal contribution streak.

Rodrigo De Paul
Inter Miami CF
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