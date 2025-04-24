Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Rodrigo De Paul headshot

Rodrigo De Paul News: Single assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

De Paul assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

De Paul earned a single assist during Thursday's win, sending in three crosses and taking a corner as well. It was a solid, if not glamorous showing as Atleti simply seemed to take care of business. The midfielder had plenty of time on the ball during a very comfortable and comprehensive win.

Rodrigo De Paul
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now