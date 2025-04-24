Rodrigo De Paul News: Single assist
De Paul assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.
De Paul earned a single assist during Thursday's win, sending in three crosses and taking a corner as well. It was a solid, if not glamorous showing as Atleti simply seemed to take care of business. The midfielder had plenty of time on the ball during a very comfortable and comprehensive win.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now