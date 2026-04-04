Rodrigo De Paul News: Starts after injury recovery
De Paul (leg) is part of Miami's starting lineup to face Austin FC on Saturday.
De Paul should be a reliable ball distributor if he's ready for significant action after being sidelined in the previous two MLS games. The central man, who has now been selected over Yannick Bright, notched his first goal of the season the last time he started in league play, and he has delivered multiple crosses in each of his three outings so far.
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