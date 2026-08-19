Rodrigo De Paul News: Suspended for yellow card accumlation
De Paul sent in five crosses (two accurate), created two chances, and suffered three fouls in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Nashville SC. He also picked up a yellow card in a post-match skirmish.
De Paul picked up a yellow card after the match in a heated skirmish with Nashville players. He is suspended for Wednesday's match due to yellow card accumulation and should return to the lineup for Saturday's home tilt with Toronto FC.
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