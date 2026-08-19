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Rodrigo De Paul News: Suspended for yellow card accumlation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

De Paul sent in five crosses (two accurate), created two chances, and suffered three fouls in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Nashville SC. He also picked up a yellow card in a post-match skirmish.

De Paul picked up a yellow card after the match in a heated skirmish with Nashville players. He is suspended for Wednesday's match due to yellow card accumulation and should return to the lineup for Saturday's home tilt with Toronto FC.

Rodrigo De Paul
Inter Miami CF
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