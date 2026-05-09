Rodrigo De Paul News: Two goal contributions Saturday

De Paul scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Toronto FC.

De Paul got things rolling with a jaw-dropping volley after his own free kick ricocheted off the wall and fell right back to him, then dished out an assist on Lionel Messi's second-half strike, wrapping up with one goal, one assist, two chances created and a season-high four interceptions for the Pink. He ran the show in midfield from start to finish, winning his duels and setting the tempo like a true engine. He's now up to three assists on the season, and his link-up with Messi continues to be the most dangerous creative connection in the Eastern Conference.