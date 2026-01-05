Dourado's future with his new team looks promising as he'll reunite with coach Andre Jardine, who managed him when he arrived in Mexico for San Luis in 2022. Furthermore, the Azulcremas lacked a strong defensive midfielder like him, with Jonathan dos Santos already in the twilight of his career. The Brazilian finished a mostly successful stint in the Potosino squad with five goals and four assists over 120 Liga MX appearances (114 starts) while averaging 39.4 passes, 1.9 clearances, 2.1 tackles (1.5 won) and 1.4 interceptions per game.