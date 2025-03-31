Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rodrigo Dourado headshot

Rodrigo Dourado News: Scores goal in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Dourado scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Santos.

Dourado launched his team's comeback with a flick from inside the six-yard box in first-half stoppage time against the Laguneros. Additionally, he was very active in possession and defensive stats, leading the visitors in interceptions during the match. The goal was his first in 11 games, though he has been consistent in almost all other aspects of the game while recording full minutes of play throughout that period.

Rodrigo Dourado
Atlético San Luis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now