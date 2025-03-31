Rodrigo Dourado News: Scores goal in victory

Dourado scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Santos.

Dourado launched his team's comeback with a flick from inside the six-yard box in first-half stoppage time against the Laguneros. Additionally, he was very active in possession and defensive stats, leading the visitors in interceptions during the match. The goal was his first in 11 games, though he has been consistent in almost all other aspects of the game while recording full minutes of play throughout that period.