Rodrigo Dourado News: Scores goal in win

Dourado scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Mazatlan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Dourado made the score sheet with a solid header after 18 minutes of play against the Canoneros. He has now scored three times in the Clausura 2025 campaign, with two of those goals coming in the last pair of matches. While offensive production is not his main job, he has proven to dominate various aspects of the game and should have high confidence due to his excellent run of form.