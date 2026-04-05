Rodrigo Dourado News: Wins eight duels in draw

Dourado had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Santos.

Dourado was one of the main contributors to the visitors' 64 percent possession, with his 37 accurate passes and three tackles won ranking third and second, respectively, among all players in the game. The midfielder has started in each of the last three matches across all competitions, scoring his only goal of the year in the second leg of a CONCACAF clash with Philadelphia Union, although his upside is often limited to ball recovery and distribution stats.