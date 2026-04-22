Rodrigo Echeverria News: Provides assist in loss

Echeverria assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to America.

Echeverria achieved an unusual goal contribution when he put a low ball into the center of the box for Diber Cambindo to finish in the 37th minute of this match. The midfielder operated in a central role but occasionally moved to the right flank to help in attacking duties. While he can't be expected to score or assist often, he's one of the team's most consistent starters and has generated at least shot and one scoring chance in each of his last five games played.