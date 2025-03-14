Fantasy Soccer
Rodrigo Echeverria News: Receives fifth yellow card

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Echeverria was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Friday's 2-1 loss to Necaxa.

Echeverria will be suspended for his team's home clash against Pumas after being booked due to an argument in stoppage time at Necaxa. The versatile midfielder has made 10 consecutive starts, scoring three goals over that period despite playing a defensive role most of the time. While losing him could be a huge blow to the squad, all of Angel Tadeo Estrada, Sebastian Fierro and Jose David Ramirez will offer backup until Echeverria is able to regain his place April 4 at Queretaro.

