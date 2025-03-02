Rodrigo Echeverria News: Scores in win over Tijuana

Echeverria scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Tijuana.

Echeverria helped his side secure three points through an 89th-minute header in the week 10 matchup. It was his third goal of 2025, coming four games after his impressive brace against Toluca. He has produced all around the field while playing more than 70 minutes in each of the last eight contests, most commonly as a defensive midfielder.