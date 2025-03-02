Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rodrigo Echeverria headshot

Rodrigo Echeverria News: Scores in win over Tijuana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Echeverria scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Tijuana.

Echeverria helped his side secure three points through an 89th-minute header in the week 10 matchup. It was his third goal of 2025, coming four games after his impressive brace against Toluca. He has produced all around the field while playing more than 70 minutes in each of the last eight contests, most commonly as a defensive midfielder.

Rodrigo Echeverria
Leon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now