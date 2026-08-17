Rodrigo Echeverria News: Sent off against Necaxa

Echeverria received a straight red card in the second half of Monday's clash versus Necaxa.

Echeverria had a card changed by VAR review and was unable to complete an otherwise unimpressive performance. The midfielder will be forced to serve a one-game ban in the weekend fixture versus Monterrey, so the Esmeraldas must choose between depth options Luis Valadez and Sebastian Santos to fill his place. After that, the Chilean will be available to return in an Aug. 28 visit to Atlante.