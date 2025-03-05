Rodrigo Gomes Injury: Appears fit again

Gomes (undisclosed) appears to be fit again and possibly an option for Saturday's match against Everton, the player claimed to the media. "I think I'm ready to help the team. I'm very hungry to be here for the Everton game, and if I play, I will do everything to help the team."

Gomes looks to be on the better side of his recovery process and not too far from a return after his statements Wednesday. It appears he will be a late call for Saturday's match, likely facing a fitness test ahead of the match to decide if he can play. He only started in eight of his 19 appearances before his injury and will likely return to a bench spot if fit.