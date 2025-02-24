Rodrigo Gomes Injury: Out Tuesday

Gomes (undisclosed) is out for Tuesday's match against Fulham, according to manager Vitor Pereira.

Gomes is still out, set to miss another match due to his undisclosed issues. A return date is still up in the air for the attacker, hoping to possibly return later in the week against Bournemouth on Saturday. He has only started in six of his 17 appearances this season, so he will likely return to a bench role once fit.